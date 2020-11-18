SSWMBâ€™s municipal services to be extended to Hyderabad, Kotri

The municipal services being provided by the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) in Karachi will be extended to Hyderabad and Kotri as well, decided the provincial government on Tuesday.

The decision was made during the 13th meeting of the SSWMB held with Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah in chair. The meeting was informed that the SSWMB had received a letter from Hyderabadâ€™s commissioner to start the municipal services of the board

in his city.

The Municipal Corporation of Kotri has already passed a resolution for receiving the municipal services of the SSWMB. A similar resolution will be passed by the Qasimabad Municipal Committee of Hyderabad. The chief secretary said on the occasion that in the next phase, the SSWMB would start providing municipal services in Larkana, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazirabad.

The meeting also approved the proposal of reserving 200 acres of land along the M-9 section of the motorway between Karachi and Hyderabad for establishing a new landfill site for the safe disposal of municipal waste.

The new landfill site will be built along modern lines, and before its construction a proper environmental impact study of the project will be carried out. The CS directed the managing director of the SSWMB to improve the functioning of the board, saying that good officials should be selected for providing the necessary municipal services in Sindhâ€™s cities.

He said that the contracts signed with the companies tasked with the disposal of the municipal waste of the city should be renewed on the basis of their performance. The chief of the SSWMB informed the meeting that the entire system and information of the board was being transferred online. He also said that a â€˜Clean Karachiâ€™ campaign had been launched by the board on October 20.