No party could get simple majority in GB elections

GILGIT: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has emerged as the leading party by securing nine out of 23 Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Legislative Assembly seats, on which election was held on Sunday.

According to unofficial results, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) stood second by winning three seats, while PML-N secured two seats. Seven seats went to independent candidates who can play a vital role in forming of the government in Gilgit-Baltistan.

PPP GB President Amjad Hussain Advocate managed to win from two constituencies — GBA-1 Gilgit-1 and GBA-4 Nagar-1. It is for the first time that any candidate has won two seats in the GB election.

PTI’s Col (retd) Obaidullah won GBA-6 Hunza with independent Noor Muhammad as the runner-up. PTI’s Raja Zakria won GBA-7 Skardu-1 with former chief minister Syed Mehdi Shah of the PPP as the runner-up.

PTI’s Shamsul Haq Lone won GBA-14 Astore-2 with PPP’s Dr Muzaffar Ali as runner-up. Muhammad Kazim of Majlis-e-Wahdat Muslimeen won GBA-8 Skardu-2 with PPP’s Syed Muhammad Ali Shah as the runner -up. PPP’s Engineer Muhammad Ismail won GBA-24 Ganchha-3 with PTI’s Syed Shamsuddin as the runner up.

Independent candidate Mushtaq Hussain won GBA-22 Ganchha-1 with PTI’s Muhammad Ibrahim Sanai as the runner-up. PTI’s Raja Azam Khan won GBA-12 Shigar-1 with PPP’s Imran Nadeem as the runner-up. PTI’s Haji Gulbar Khan won GBA-18 Diamer-4 (Tangir) with independent candidate Malik Kifayat as the runner-up. Nationalist leader and independent candidate Nawaz Khan Naji won GBA-19 Ghizer-1 with PPP's PTI Zafar Shadam Khail as runner-up.

Independent candidate Abdul Hameed won GBA-23 Ganchha-2 and defeated the Amina Ansari of PTI. PTI’s Khalid Khurshid Khan won GBA-13 Astor-1 with PML-N’s Rana Farman Ali as runner-up.

Independent candidate won GBA-5 Nagar-2 with PTI’s Javed Ali Manwa as runner-up. PTI’s candidate and general secretary of PTI Fathe Ullah won GBA-2 Gilgit-2 with PPP’s Jamil Ahmad as the runner-up.

PML-N’s Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman, the former chief minister of GB, clinched the third position. Engineer Muhammad Anwar of PML-N won GBA-16 Diamer-2. Nazir Ahmed of PTI has won GBA-20 Ghizer-2. PML-N candidate Ghulam Muhammad won GBA-21 Ghizer-3 with PPP's Muhammad Ayub as runner-up.

PTI’s Shamsul Haq Lone won GBA-14 Astor-2. PTI candidate Haji Fida Mohammad Nashad has lost GBA-9 Skardu-3 to independent candidate Wazir Mohammad Saleem. Independent candidate AIG (R) Dilpazeer Ahmad won GBA-15 Diamer-1 with independent candidate Haji Shah Baig as runner-up.