Governor laments lessening green cover in city

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said unchecked planning has given the shape of a concrete jungle to Karachi as the beautiful birds have migrated from the city owing to the lessening green cover and unattended piles of municipal waste.

He stated this on Saturday as he attended a tree plantation campaign at the United Medical and Dental College (UMDC) under the Clean and Green Karachi initiative of the government.

Ismail said fruit trees had almost become extinct in the city. He said that besides having socio-economic benefits, tree plantation should be environmentally-friendly for reversing the phenomenon of climate change. The government could plant trees but ultimately it was the responsibility of the people to protect the plantation, he added.

The governor appealed to other institutions based in the city to actively take part in the drive to improve the environment of the city. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the first province to initiate the drive as the present government had been working to implement the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to do tree plantation and keep the environment clean and healthy.

Ismail also planted a tree as the part of the plantation campaign at the college. Earlier, Dean UMDC Dr Bilal Faiz welcomed the governor on his arrival. Parliamentary Secretary for Climate Change Rukhsana Naveed was also present on the occasion.