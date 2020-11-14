Dr Yasmin Rashid for increasing immunisation coverage

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has directed the Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department to enhance immunization coverage to 90 per cent by June 2021.

She gave the deadline during a meeting which was also attended by P&SH Department Secretary Capt (Retd) Usman Younis and other officers. The health minister said the freshly recruited 650 vaccinators must be posted immediately in all districts to improve coverage. By the end of December, the process for addition of another 1,000 vaccinators will be completed. Dr Yasmin Rashid said, “Each and every child must be vaccinated and birth certificates must be issued only after immunization of the children. The EPI programme must restructure its system at the divisional level.”