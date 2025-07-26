Meghan Markle brings 'trump card' to speed up King Charles peace talks

Meghan Markle sets eyes on 'trump card' to speed up King Charles peace talks

Meghan Markle is set to join her husband, Prince Harry, for a much-awaited return in order to speed up King Charles' peace talks.

The Duke of Sussex's passion project, Invictus Games, will be making headlines in 2027 with its Birmingham edition.

As per earlier reports, Harry and his team will be sending an official Invictus invite to Buckingham Palace for the support of the royal family.

Now, speaking of Meghan's return to the UK, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said, "She will, of course, be expected to attend in Birmingham; not to do so would be a public humiliation."

In conversation with Express, he claimed that the former Suits actress is expected to play the "trump card," helping Harry to get closer to his father.

Richard explained, "However, the Invictus Games is Meghan's trump card, and she is likely to play it ruthlessly. This involves approving moves towards 'reconciliation.'"

During a recent interview with the BBC, Harry revealed that King Charles has not been on speaking terms with him due to his security case.

The royal commentator predicts that Meghan will see Birmingham as a "useful PR," which she "rather obviously needs."

It is important to mention that these remarks came after King Charles and Prince Harry's aides held a peace summit in London.