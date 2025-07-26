Mike Tindall opens up about life in royal circles

Former England rugby star Mike Tindall has shared rare insights into his life in royal circles and the world of sport during a candid interview in Australia.

Mike, who married Princess Anne's daughter Zara in 2011, spoke about how his shared love of sport with his wife has helped their relationship.

Mike said that the royal family is "very sport-loving" and that he was fortunate to have found common ground with them through rugby. "As a family, they’re very sport-loving," Mike said.

"With Princess Anne being the patron of Scottish rugby now as well and the Prince and Princess of Wales being England patrons and Wales respectively, I was very fortunate that they knew a lot about rugby and had that sports side to it."

Mike spoke about what it's like being married to a fellow athlete, saying that it's "something that has worked for us."

"I think it’s sort of something that has worked for us. Especially me being in a team sport and her being predominantly in an individual sport, but has an element of a team when you get to the Olympics or a World Championships," he said.

Mike explained that their shared understanding of the demands of professional sport has helped their relationship, saying, "It helps us understand each other. You can recognise what framework we’re in and understand people’s routines and how to be supportive of each other at the right times."

Mike's rugby career saw him earn 75 caps for England, including a key role in the 2003 World Cup-winning squad. He made over 100 appearances for Bath and 181 for Gloucester.

Though injury ruled him out of a British and Irish Lions tour, he did appear for the Barbarians in a warm-up match against the Lions in Hong Kong in 2013.

The Tindalls have been spending time in Australia, where their relationship first began. Mike recently shared photos from a family break on Hamilton Island, saying, "We had the chance to spend a few days on Hamilton Island this week – despite all the times we have been to Australia we have never been here before and it’s been amazing."

He added, "It’s our first time being out on the water in the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park too and it really was unreal, Queensland definitely has it all."

Australia holds special meaning for the couple, as they met in Sydney in 2003 when Mike was "drowning his sorrows" after being cut from England's World Cup squad, while Zara was on a gap year with friends.