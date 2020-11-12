Sepa seals two steel factories in Manghopir for creating pollution

The Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) has sealed two steal factories on Manghopir Road in District West of the city for allegedly causing environmental pollution and endangering the lives of people living in the area.

“The action was taken on the directives from Adviser Law, Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab after people approached the SEPA and complained that two steel making factories were emitting thick black smoke and endangering public life by causing environmental pollution”, a spokesman for Sepa said, adding that Sepa Director General Naeem Ahmed Mughal and a monitoring team of District West sealed the two factories.

He maintained that the Sepa monitoring team found that the production activities of both Zemson Steel and Diamond Steel were emitting large amounts of black smoke, containing hazardous gases, which caused severe damage to the surrounding environment and health of the nearby residents.

The agency claimed that both the factories were not complying with environmental laws and they did not have a system in place to reduce the harmful effects of their emissions. Sepa has also summoned the owners of the factories for personal hearing.