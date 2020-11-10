PML-N MPA remanded

LAHORE:An anti-terrorism court on Monday granted one day physical remand of PML-N MPA Khawaja Imran Nazir in a case regarding a clash outside National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office on hearing of Maryam Nawaz.

The police produced Imran Nazir before the court and sought 15-day physical remand. The police pleaded that it had to recover mobile phone from the custody of the accused and conduct photogrammetric test. However, the court refused to grant 15-day physical remand of the accused. Instead the court handed over custody of the accused to the police for one day.

Imran Nazir was booked in the case registered against PML-N leaders and workers at Chuhng police station on the complaint of Deputy Director Intelligence and Security NAB Lahore.