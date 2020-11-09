Sirajul Haq says PTI govt damaged Kashmir cause

DAGGAR: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Senator Sirajul Haq on Sunday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan had damaged the Kashmir cause.

Addressing a gathering in Daggar in Buner district, he said that the government could not plead the case of the Kashmiris at the international forums, which emboldened India that abolished the special status of the Occupied Kashmir. JI provincial head Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, Mohammad Haleem Bacha, Nasir Ali Khan, Mohammad Hanif and others also addressed the gathering. Sirajul Haq said that the government had compounded the problems of the people due to its flawed policies. The people were fed up with the rulers, who were promoting their vested interests, he maintained. The JI leader said that his party would establish Sharia rule in the country if it was voted to power. The Jamaat-e-Islami was striving to rid the country of the capitalist and feudal system, he went on to add. He maintained that the PTI government was promoting VIP culture in the country. “The government has not honoured the pledges made with the people,” he said, adding that the prices of the daily use items had gone beyond the reach of the poor people. Sirajul Haq said that sugar, which was available for Rs55 per kilogram, was now being sold for Rs105kg per kilo. Similarly, the prices of the medicines have recorded over 300 percent increase, he added. “The ones, who had claimed to convert the Governor’s House in Peshawar into a university hoodwinked the people with hollow slogans,” he said, adding that the people now regretted voting for the PTI in the last general election.