Vintage, classic cars showcased in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The colourful grand show of the 11th annual Vintage and Classic Car Rally 2020 and the traditional Khattak dance and music programme were held at the Peshawar Services Club on Sunday.

Organised by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KP-CTA) and the Classic Land Rover, after the grand show in Peshawar, the participants of the rally left for Multan to join the car racers from Karachi and other cities and then launch the third leg of the journey towards the final destination - Khanpur. Sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Museums, Culture and Youth Affairs Department Secretary Muhammad Abid Majeed was the chief guest on the occasion. KP-CTA Director General Kamran Ahmad Afridi, Tourism Additional Secretary Junaid Khan, Chief Planning Officer Asif Shahab, Director Youth Salim Jan and other officials were also present.

For the first time, the street children were brought to the venue to enjoy the car and music shows. Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Tourism Abid Majeed said abundant natural and cultural heritage assets make the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa a preferred destination for both domestic and international tourists. “Within the midst of five breathtaking river valleys and overlooked by towering mountain peaks, visitors have the opportunity to enjoy nature and visit sites of global significance for Buddhists, Sikhs and Muslims,” the official said, adding that government was working on four Integrated Tourism Zones (ITZs), including Mankial in Swat, Madaklasht in Chitral, Thandiani in Abbottabad and Mansehra to develop them along modern lines to attract tourists. He added that new tourism projects would usher in new era of development and create employment opportunities. KP-CTA DG Kamran Afridi said that it was a good omen that for the first time so many participants from KP joined the rally.

He said the launch of the 11th annual Vintage and Classic Car Rally 2020 from Khyber district was aimed at highlighting the importance of scenic places and tourism in the merged districts to lure more tourists to the serene sites.

As many as 50 ancient and unique cars from 1930 to 1970 models, including Mercedes, Ford, Chevrolet, Mustang, MG, VW, Mini and others participated in the show. A large number of visitors including foreigners, families, fans and lovers of vintage and classic cars turned up to the venue to enjoy the show, traditional Khattak dance and the music. Earlier, the cars came to Peshawar via Pak-Afghan Highway and the historic Bab-e-Khyber from Khyber Rifles Mess in Landikotal in Khyber district.

After the grand show in Peshawar, the classic car racers from Peshawar, Islamabad and Lahore left for Multan where they would join the participants of the rally from Karachi, Multan and other cities. The racers from Karachi, Multan, Peshawar, Islamabad and Lahore would then start their journey towards the scenic Galiyat and the tourist resort Khanpur, which is the final destination of the rally.