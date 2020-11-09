Bilawal promises completing task of establishing GB province

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Sunday said his party would make Gilgit-Baltistan a province and give constitutional rights to those living there.

“There are some puppet and other parties which all have taken a page from the PPP constitution and the people of national security are also on your page of creation of a separate province,” he said while addressing an election rally in Aliabad (Hunza) on Sunday.

The public meeting was attended by Senator Sherry Rehman, PPP GB President Amjad Hussain Advocate, Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Hasan Murtaza, Dr Nafisa Shah, Faisal Karim Kundi, Dr Karim Khwaja, Shaheen Kausar Dar, Sadia Danish, Hidayatullah Khan and Nayab Laghsari were also present in the corner meetings.

Bilawal said the PPP had secured rights for the people of Gilgit-Baltistab and the rest of the job would also be done with the help of the area people. “As long as your voice is not heard in Islamabad, nothing will be solved. You will have to vote for the party which gives you your rights,” he said. He said “we will not allow them to snatch your subsidy. “We will not let anyone increase your taxes until you come at par with the rest of Pakistan,” he said. He said the PPP would protect people’s rights which include your right to rule, right to property and right to employment. Zulfikar Ali Bhutto provided employment by giving you right to free passport so that people can go abroad and make a living for their families. You should vote for PPP because it delivers your demands. “We will restore all the people back on jobs who were laid off by other governments,” he said.

He said that the People of Hunza and GB have the first right of employment in CPEC project which was conceived by President Asif Ali Zardari.

He said that the government will not allow folding PTDC. PPP wants to give jobs to women of Gilgit-Baltistan according to the vision of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. He condemned the foul language used by PTI minister illegally campaigning for his party candidate while violating the elections laws. “The people also condemned this minister’s foul language which is against the traditions of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan,” he said. Earlier, the PPP chairman inaugurated an election office in Nasirabad in Hunza area of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Addressing the people, he said he had to complete the mission of Benazir Bhutto and will provide the rights of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said that the relationship between the people of Gilgit-Baltistan and the PPP goes back to three generations. “We will together establish separate province for the people of Gilgit-Baltistan and will provide employment to the youth of the area, he said.

He said that he had come to the land of Baba Jan and promised to deliver justice to Baba Jan. He said that he would also deliver justice to PSF leader Ahmed Mumtaz, who was sentenced by a military court during General Musharraf’s time.

Afterwards he arrived in Gojal where he was received by the people with unprecedented enthusiasm and fervour. Addressing a corner meeting in Gojal, Bilawal said “we have to further our three generations old relations. “Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had ended the FCR and Rajgiri system and provided subsidy on food items, petrol and clothes,” he said. He said Benazir Bhutto introduced democracy in Gilgit-Baltistan and allowed political parties to function in the region. He said former president Asif Ali Zardari gave identity to the people of Gilgit-Baltistan, assembly, first governor, first chief minister and 25,000 jobs to the people of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The PPP chairman said we would devise a plan to provide Thar coal on cheaper price to the people of Gilgit-Baltistan so that the winter requirements are fulfilled. He said the GB was a vast area and the PPP would increase the number of electoral seats there. He asked people to vote for party’s candidate Zaboor Karim from this constituency in Gojal.