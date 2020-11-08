SHC moved against appointment of PCB chairman

KARACHI: A petition has been filed in Sindh High Court challenging appointment of chairman Pakistan Cricket Board and seeking necessary action for proper legislation of a new and comprehensive law and rules for regulating cricket in the country as per rules and regulations of the game's international body.

Petitioners Syed Shafiqur Rehman and others submitted that the entire cricket of Pakistan is in the hands of some unelected persons. They stated the board continues to be governed in an undemocratic and unconstitutional manner.

They submitted that the federal government issued a notification under which the entire cricketing structure as existed under repealed constitution of 2014 has been changed and powers to run cricket association have been delegated to PCB without participation of the members of the various cricket bodies.

They said that the chairman of the PCB is to be elected by the board of governors from among themselves for a period of three years but PCB Chairman who is not member of the board of governors cannot be elected or become chairman of PCB.

They requested the court to direct the federal government to take necessary action for proper legislation and constitute a new board in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution and as per rules and regulations of the International Cricket Council. They also sought declaration that selection of national teams and its coaches should not be in the hands of chairman or chief executive officer of the PCB.