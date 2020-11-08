Wapda lead National Hockey points table

RAWALPINDI: Wapda lead the points table on the basis of a better goal difference after two rounds in the 66th National Hockey Championship that is being played at the MPCL Ground.

Wapda, Army and National Bank all have six points each. But Wapda have a goal difference of plus 11, followed by Army (+9) and National Bank (+3).

After Saturday’s rest day, all the 10 teams will be in action on Sunday (today). Each team will play nine matches.

The third round will see National Bank taking on Punjab, SSGC playing Police, Wapda meeting Port Qasim Authority, Army facing MPCL and Navy pitted against PAF.

Points table (Tabulated under as teams, matches, played, won, lost, drawn, goals for, goals against and points).

Wapda 2 2 0 0 15 4 6

Army 2 2 0 0 12 3 6

NBP 2 2 0 0 5 2 6

SSGC 2 1 0 1 9 5 3

Navy 2 1 0 1 8 5 3

MPCL 2 2 0 1 4 4 3

PAF 2 1 0 1 4 5 3

Port Qasim 2 0 0 2 3 8 0

Punjab 2 0 0 2 3 14 0

Police 2 0 0 2 3 16 0.