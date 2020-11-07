Haripur varsity journal wins award

The biannual journal of the University of Haripur (UoH) has won the second prize in the competition arranged by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, said a press release here on Friday. The press release quoted Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Anwarul Hasan as saying that the Department of Islamic and Religious Studies Department of the UoH published the magazine carrying articles on different matters. During the competition organized by the ministry, the magazine was declared second among all competitors from different parts of the country for carrying the best articles on the subject. Junaid Akbar, the editor of the magazine, received the award.