Court seeks report on identification of unclaimed dead bodies

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday directed the Punjab additional chief secretary to hold a meeting with the officials of National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) and other departments concerned and submit a detailed report on the identification of the unclaimed dead bodies before their burial.

Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi said that the court has constituted a committee for identification of the unclaimed dead bodies. The committee will devise a mechanism to identify the unclaimed dead bodies.

Earlier, the counsel for a petitioner told the court that the NADRA has a system which could help in identification of unclaimed dead bodies but no steps are being taken to resolve the issue. “Burial of a citizen without identification is violation of fundamental human rights,” the counsel argued.