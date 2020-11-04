FA halts non-elite football in England during lockdown

LONDON: Non-elite football in England will be halted during the second national lockdown period, the Football Association has announced.

The FA said matches and training in steps three to six of the men’s national league system (NLS) and tiers three to seven of the women’s football pyramid would be suspended during the upcoming lockdown period, which is being imposed by the Government amid a second wave of coronavirus infections nationwide.

The suspension also covers matches and training in regional NLS feeder leagues, the Women’s Super League academy league, FA girls regional talent clubs and indoor and outdoor youth and adult grassroots football.

The suspension comes into effect from Thursday, with the new restrictions set to last until at least December 2. “Restarting football at these levels has taken substantial determination and commitment from stakeholders across the game and The FA would like to thank everyone for their vital contributions,” a statement from the governing body read.

“However, health and well-being remain the priority, so it is extremely important that clubs, players, coaches, match officials, league officials, volunteers, parents, carers and facility providers adhere to the UK Government’s new national Covid-19 restrictions during this period.” Elite sport will continue, including the FA Cup first round this weekend which features 10 non-elite clubs.

A number of sports have criticised the decision to order the closure of outdoor sports facilities, saying the health benefits of staying open outweigh the public health risk. Archery GB chief executive Neil Armitage said: “We agree with comments from fellow sports such as golf and tennis and believe that certain sports, particularly outdoor archery, can be safe with the current appropriate common-sense measures in place.”

A survey conducted by the sport’s governing body found 44 per cent of its members felt being unable to participate would have a negative impact on their mental well-being, with 96 per cent saying they felt safe at their clubs when they were able to reopen after the first national lockdown.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson appeared to rule out making any exceptions on the ban on indoor and outdoor sports activity during the new lockdown period when he spoke on Monday.