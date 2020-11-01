Beautiful Kohat

I recently travelled to the Kohat city and found it to be a beautiful place with various tourism opportunities. From its rich history to its unique public places, the city can attract a lot of tourists if it is properly advertised as a tourist destination.

The relevant authorities must start a documentary project to show the hidden gems of this wonderful city. During my trip, I was saddened by the fact that there was no museum to preserve the city’s historical details. The only one museum that is being managed by Pakistan Railways was in a dilapidated condition.

Sheikh Taimur Nawaz

Islamabad