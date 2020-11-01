Beautiful Kohat

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
I recently travelled to the Kohat city and found it to be a beautiful place with various tourism opportunities. From its rich history to its unique public places, the city can attract a lot of tourists if it is properly advertised as a tourist destination.
The relevant authorities must start a documentary project to show the hidden gems of this wonderful city. During my trip, I was saddened by the fact that there was no museum to preserve the city’s historical details. The only one museum that is being managed by Pakistan Railways was in a dilapidated condition.
Sheikh Taimur Nawaz
Islamabad