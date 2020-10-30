PhD nursing programme launched at KMU

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health and Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra on Thursday said that the provincial government was committed to making all the health facilities in the province functional.

“The role that Khyber Medical University (KMU) is playing in the training of medical personnel including doctors, nurses, paramedics and physiotherapists in fulfilling this mission is a practical example of excellent teamwork and professional use of resources,” the minister told a gathering after inaugurating the PhD nursing programme. The programme was organised by KMU Institute of Nursing Sciences. KMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Ziaul Haq, Special Secretary Health Dr. Syed Farooq Jamil, Registrar KMU Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Gandapur and others were also present on the occasion. Saleem Jhagra said that he was happy to know that KMU was the first public sector university in the country to launch a PhD programme in Nursing.

“We are proud of the exemplary role played by KMU over the last 10 years in gradually bringing diploma courses in various fields of medical education up to BS, MS and PhD levels,” he added. He said that education and health were among the top priorities of the present government and work was underway on several major projects in this regard. Earlier, Vice-Chancellor KMU Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq the Provincial Minister for Health on KMU Institute of Liver Transplant besides ongoing educational activities in the fields of Public Health, Basic Medical Sciences, Nursing Sciences, Physiotherapy, Medical Education and Paramedics.