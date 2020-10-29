‘Outdated practices behind low per acre production’

FAISALABAD: University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan Wednesday said lack of adaptation of modern practices and poor quality seeds are behind low per acre production. Addressing a farewell party held on the retirement of Prof Dr Muhammad Aslam, Dean Faculty of Agriculture, UAF, the VC said agricultural productivity of the country has been facing stagnation for the last decade. He said providing food to ever-increasing population would become difficult if our farmers ignore modern technology. He said every year, we confront with the agriculture crisis of one of major crops.