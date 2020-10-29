Certain forces do not want peace in Pakistan: Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Wednesday certain forces do not want peace in Pakistan.

Talking to journalists at the inaugural ceremony of the first Multan's international chain of METRO Cash & Carry stores on Bosan Road, Qureshi said certain forces do not want peaceful atmosphere in Pakistan.

He said Germany is one of the most reliable friends of Pakistan and German investment in Multan would bring investment from other European countries. German Ambassador Dr Bernhard Schlagheck and METRO Cash & Carry CEO Khawaja Jalaluddin Roomi, MNAs, MPAs and a large number of citizens were also present on the occasion.

The Metro head of Economics Hamid Bakel (Turkey) was also present. The Foreign Minister said terrorists have carried out incidents in Quetta and Peshawar and the federal government has directed the provincial government to take precautionary measures against terrorists.

He said the nation has already defeated terrorism and will continue to defeat it bravely. He said there are facilitators of terrorism and terrorism cannot possible in the country without facilitators. To a query, he said there is a strong resentment and anger in the Muslim Ummah over French blasphemous sketches. A resolution has been approved against blasphemous sketches.

Qureshi said Pakistan has decided to come up with a joint strategy at the OIC in the next session. He said the government is well aware of the sentiments of the people and is interpreting them. He said steps are underway in Sindh to control flour prices. He said the government is taking measures to control sugar prices. Earlier, addressing the Metro Cash & Carry inauguration he said the German investment has been made after a long time of eleven years.

He said the German investment is an indicator that Pakistan's economy was progressing. Qureshi said terrorism has emerged as a key challenge, which had sabotaged national economy. He said Pakistan has defeated terrorism through collective efforts.

He said the south Punjab region is ignored and neglected in the past. There is talent in this area, industries are emerging. He said he was scheduled to visit Germany on November 1. Pakistan is preferring Germany because it is so important to the country, he said, adding, “Pakistan is providing visas to German citizens to attract more investments.

He said Pakistan has become very important because of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. Pakistan would welcome all the German investors in the country. The economic relations have become key to development along with political relations in the 21 century, he said. The present government is introducing investment friendly policies, he maintained. Qureshi said Covid-19 has affected large numbers of people in the country where youths are in majority in population. Any government in the power would face problems releasing salaries to employees. This is why the government is focusing on the private sector to create jobs, he said.

Marek Minkiewicz, Managing Director METRO Pakistan said, “The Southern Punjab’s capital Multan with a population of about a million people is a very attractive and important market for METRO." He further added, “With the new Multan Store we not only aim at strengthening the documented economy as an exchequer collector but also offer local businesses a reliable supply source of up to 90pc locally produced products and also implement a modern agriculture supply chain. The new store offers METRO’s promise of – everything under one roof, competitive pricing and uncompromising quality.”