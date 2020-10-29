Authority discards 200kg substandard candies

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety & Halal Food Authority (KPS&HFA) has discarded around 200kg substandard candies.

A press release said that a team raided a factory in Nishtarabad area on Wednesday, confiscating around 200 kilograms of substandard candies produced in unhygienic conditions. The factory management was also fined. During last week, the Authority sealed several such factories in Peshawar, including those of dairy shops, marts, and spices shops.

Director General Food Safety Authority Suhail Khan said that with help of the locals, a lot of improvement could be brought in the production of food-related businesses.