Minister seeks varsities’ help to resolve transport issues

Sindh Transport Minister Engineer Syed Owais Qadir Shah on Wednesday said the Karachi University and the NED University had the potential of resolving the long-standing traffic issues of Karachi.

He was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of the Department of Chemical Engineering, KU. KU acting vice chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, on the other hand, asked the provincial minister to assist the varsity in addressing the transport issue of the campus. “The KU has more than 42, 500 students in the morning and evening shifts, but it has no sufficient buses to cater to them,” he said.

The minister said the two varsities had experts and human resources, which could assist the provincial government and its transport department in improving the transport system. “Both the universities could establish an advisory team comprising their faculty members and students and share ideas to improve the transport system of the city.”

He continued: “We are aware that financial support is essential for universities and the Sindh government will keep helping universities in this regard.”

He urged that students should also play their role in the betterment of the universities and the students’ federation could be a better platform for the students to show their abilities and leadership skills.

Shah claimed that Pakistanis had almost defeated the Covid-19 pandemic because of following the standard operating procedures. He hoped that the nation would defeat the extremism as well.

The minister assured that he would talk to the chief minister about the transport issues and hoped that the Sindh government would provide support to the KU. Meanwhile, NED University Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Sarosh Hashmat Lodi said the universities had always played a crucial role in the development of the nations. He stressed that higher educational institutions should help in shaping economic and social development.

He said a link between academia and industry was vital for the financial growth of any country and hoped that this culture would also be promoted in Pakistan soon.

Later, on the behalf of the Rotary International and the Dr Essa's Laboratory and Diagnostic Centre, Dr Farhan Essa announced giving a cheque of half-a-million rupees to the Department of Chemical Engineering, KU. He said he would visit the department soon to hand over the cheque to the department’s in-change.

He also announced bringing industry heads and representatives to the department so that students could get jobs in reputed organisations.

The KU acting VC said chemical engineering was one of the most technical disciplines and critically important for the sustainability of industries. He said they could also help in addressing the energy crisis by creating environmental-friendly fuels.