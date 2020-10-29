National Tray Hockey C'ship semis today

KARACHI: Three matches were decided on the sixth day of the 5th National Tray Hockey Championship at Lahore on Wednesday.

In the first match of the day, Islamabad defeated Azad Jammu and Kashmir 4-0. Usman Ramzan netted two goals, Azhar Ullah and Adeel Ahmad scored one goal apiece.

Meanwhile, MPCL won 2-1 against Punjab. Arshad Liaquat and Muhammad Imran scored one goal each for MPCL, while Hanan Shahid netted the lone goal for Punjab.

PAF beat KPK 3-2. For the winning side, Rizwan Ali, M Bilal, and N Imran scored one goal each, while Usman Khan and Roman Taimoor found net once for KPK.

Former Olympian Danish Kaleem was the chief guest. The two semi-finals will be played on Thursday (today).