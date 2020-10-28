Merged districts: CM Mahmood Khan asks depts to meet requirements of infrastructure, staff

PESHAWAR: Expressing satisfaction over the progress made so far on development activities and reforms initiatives in the newly-merged districts, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Tuesday directed the health, education and police departments to develop work plans with regard to the requirements of infrastructure and human resources in the merged districts.

Presiding over a meeting of the provincial task force on merged areas at Chief Minister’s Secretariat, the chief minister also directed the authorities concerned to provide the required additional staff to expedite the process of payments of compensations amounts to leftover affectees of merged areas under the Citizen Losses Compensation Package.

He also directed the high-ups of the board of revenue to prepare a database of all the required land for the establishment of government buildings in merged areas. He also directed the Finance Department to provide the required funds to the Police Department on priority basis for the procurement of vehicles, equipment and other logistics. He added that strengthening the police department in merged areas was the priority of his government.

The meeting was informed that implementation of decisions taken in the last task force meeting was in progress. The draft of proposed law for the resolution of local issues through jirgas would be submitted in the upcoming meeting of the provincial cabinet for approval. In order to stop illegal cutting of forests in South Waziristan, three forest checkposts have been established whereas work on two additional checkposts was in progress. Similarly, land acquisition process for the construction of judiciary and other government offices has also been started whereas significant progress has been made on the development of agriculture park Wana.

The Chief Minister directed that as a short time solution, second shifts should be launched in the schools and work be accelerated on the upgradation of schools. He also directed feasibility studies for the establishment of three new colleges in district Bajaur and stated that establishment of such colleges would be made possible if feasible. Mahmood Khan also lauded the role of Pak Army to maintain the law and order situation as well as development of merged areas.