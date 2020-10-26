‘Only vaccination can save children from polio’

Only vaccinating children against polio can save them from the crippling disease, and it is the responsibility of everyone to play an active role in making Pakistan polio-free, said the Malir district health officer.

Dr Muhammad Jumman was addressing an event organised by the Malir Emergency Response Unit in connection with World Polio Day. During the programme, the speakers renewed their pledge to eradicate the poliovirus from the country.

Dr Jumman said that in order to save children from contracting this paralysing disease, all children up to five years of age must be vaccinated with two drops of vaccine every time it is offered in a vaccination campaign.

Landhi Town Health Officer Dr Ghulam Farooq Chandio said that without the support of parents, the country cannot be freed of the crippling disease. He appealed to parents to get their children vaccinated against polio and be a part of the government’s efforts.

Area coordinator Dr Ayaz Haider, Dr Maheen, Irum Rashid, Sardar Adeel Lodhi and Maulana Sahib Gul also spoke at the event. Shields and appreciation certifications were also distributed among polio vaccinators and supervisors in recognition of their efforts.