Police claim arresting murderers of Orangi Town ex-nazimâ€™s daughter

Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested suspects allegedly involved in the murder of the daughter of a former nazim of Orangi Town that took place in North Nazimabad a few days ago.

The suspects were identified as Bilal Masih and Shakeel who were arrested during a raid conducted near the Asghar Ali Shah Stadium on a tip-off. Police claimed to have recovered pistols, a motorcycle, and snatched mobile phones and cash from their possession.

The arrested suspects were the sons of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporationâ€™s employees, police said, adding that they were involved in the murder Fatima, the daughter of former Orangi Town nazim Shaikh Muhammad Feroz Bengali, in a firing incident in North Nazimabad on October 19.

Though the victimâ€™s father had claimed that the incident occurred over a personal enmity, police ruled out the possibility of personal enmity and claimed that the suspects had killed the victim during a mugging bid.

Quoting the arrested suspectsâ€™ confession, police said the suspects on a motorcycle saw four women in a car, of whom one of them was talking over mobile phone. To snatch the mobile phone, they chased their car and opened fire on the women after they offered resistance.

Police said they managed to trace and arrest the suspects with the help of CCTV footage, in which they noticed that one of the suspects, Bilal, was wearing a KMC jacket of his father.

As soon as Bilal got off the motorcycle to snatch the mobile phone, the victim sped up the car and tried to flee, upon which Bilal opened fire, killing her on the spot.

It is pertinent to mention here that the victimâ€™s father had nominated his son-in-law for his alleged involvement in the murder.