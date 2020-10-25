Man gunned down in Ibrahim Hyderi

A 25-year-old man was gunned down in the Ibrahim Hyderi area on Saturday.

Nasir Khan, son of Gul Khan, along with two of his companions, was going to their rest house on a motorcycle after buying foods when an unknown man, also riding a motorcycle, opened fire at him, killing him on the spot.

His body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities. Police said Khan hailed from Kohat and was apparently killed over a personal enmity. Police said a case had been registered while an investigation was underway.