close
Sun Oct 25, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
October 25, 2020

More loans?

Newspost

 
October 25, 2020

According to news reports, Pakistan will take a loan of $304 million to improve governance in Punjab. Right now, the government needs to save as much money as it can, and not increase its debt. Why do we need loans to increase efficiency and improve governance in the country’s largest province?

We already have highly qualified persons to do the job like Chief Minister Usman Buzdar who enjoys the prime minister’s confidence.

Shakir Lakhani

Karachi

Latest News

More From Newspost