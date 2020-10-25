More loans?

According to news reports, Pakistan will take a loan of $304 million to improve governance in Punjab. Right now, the government needs to save as much money as it can, and not increase its debt. Why do we need loans to increase efficiency and improve governance in the country’s largest province?

We already have highly qualified persons to do the job like Chief Minister Usman Buzdar who enjoys the prime minister’s confidence.

Shakir Lakhani

Karachi