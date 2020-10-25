COVID-19 infects 6 students of two govt schools in Hangu

HANGU: At least six students of the two government schools tested positive for the coronavirus in Thall tehsil in Hangu district on Saturday.

According to a notification issued from the office of district education officer, six students of the Government Middle School Torawati and Government Primary School No.1, Thall reported positive for the Covid-19. It said that schools were closed for five days while the students were sent on leave to quarantine for 14 days at their homes.

The district administration also sprayed disinfectants in the buildings of said educational institutions to contain the spread of fast-travelling coronavirus.

Four students identified as Umar Farooq, Mohibullah, Noor Jan and Muhammad Fayyaz are from Government Middle School Torawati while Niamat and Afzal Noor are students of Government Primary School No.1, Thall, infected by the COVID-19.