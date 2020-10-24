Coronavirus forces Belgian football back behind closed doors

BRUSSELS: Football league matches and other professional sporting events in Belgium will once again be played behind closed doors this weekend because of the coronavirus epidemic, top officials announced on Friday.

Prime Minister Alexander de Croo had been expected to tighten the country’s partial anti-virus lockdown at a news conference Friday but new measures were limited beyond those affecting sports. Belgium is experiencing one of the most severe second waves of Covid-19 in the world and has reimposed some restrictions in recent weeks, including closing bars and restaurants.

At Friday’s virus news conference, senior officials said mass gatherings for sporting, cultural and educational events would face further restrictions.

The most visible measure will be a return to empty stadiums for Pro League football matches from Friday night until at least November 19.