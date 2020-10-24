Six vehicles gutted in two fire incidents

Six vehicles were destroyed in two incidents of fire on Friday. According to police, five vehicles gutted in a fire that broke out in a car parked under the Nagan Chowrangi Flyover. A fire tender doused the blaze, said the fire brigade spokesman. He said the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. Similarly, another vehicle was destroyed by fire in the Hussainabad area. Police said the fire broke out due to an electrical short circuit in the car. A fire tender extinguished the blaze.