Iftikhar Shallwani orders completing Chand Bibi Road’s carpeting swiftly

Administrator Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Thursday ordered completing carpeting work on Chand Bibi Road at the earliest.

It is an important corridor surrounded by Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi, SIUT, Federal Urdu University of Arts Science and Technology and Lady Dufrrin Hospital. The administrator said citizens would be benefited after the completion of the road carpeting as it would resolve traffic jam issues.

He was reviewing construction works in the city along with that of Chand Bibi Road. Senior Director Coordination Masood Alam, Project Director Chand Bibi Road Abdus Samad and superintendent engineers accompanied him.

The administrator said it was a very busy road and its construction was also a demand of local traders. Shallwani was informed that work had been initiated to replace a sewerage line from Lady Duffrin Hospital to Bohra Pir Mazar under the federal government-mandated Sindh Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (SIDCL), and after the laying of the line, the road would be constructed.

The 18-inch-diameter sewerage line is being laid as the older one has been damaged severely and has to be replaced. The Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) is supposed to replace sewerage lines, but the KMC was doing its work, the administrator was told. The work would be completed within a month.

Shallwani directed the officials to use good material during construction work and said he would supervise all works himself. He also visited the Pakistan Chowk and directed that a 25-foot long national flag be hoisted at the historical place. “The pictures of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Fatima Jinnah and other leaders of Pakistan’s movements should be installed here.”