Woman killed â€˜for honour by husbandâ€™ in Orangi Town

In an apparent case of honour killing, a woman was murdered by her husband at their house in Sector 11Â½ of Benazir Colony in Orangi Town on Thursday.

According to the Pakistan Bazaar police, the body was moved to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. The woman was identified as Saadia Banu. The police, while quoting a preliminary investigation, said her husband shot her dead at their house in the name of honour. The police said the suspect had escaped after committing a crime and a case had been registered him.

Man killed

A man was killed in a firing incident that took place in the Bahadurabad area. The body was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy. Police said the deceased was yet to be identified and a security guard, namely Akbar, had been arrested for allegedly shooting at him. Police said an investigation was underway.

Accidental shot

A security guard working for a private company died from an accidental shot fired by him in Baldia Town. The body was taken to the Civil Hosptial Karachi for medico-legal formalities. The man was identified as 27-year-old Allah Noor, son of Shafi. According to Mochko SHO Wasim, the deceased was deputed at a vacant warehouse where an accidental shot fired from his gun killed him on the spot. He was a resident of Ittehad Town.

â€˜Suicideâ€™

A 45-year-old man, identified as Anwar, son of Yousuf, apparently took his own by shooting himself dead, police said. The incident took place in Block 13 of the Federal B Area. The body was taken to the ASH for an autopsy.