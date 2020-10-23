Irrelevant comments

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid is quite vocal these days. He talks about almost every issue except those matters that mainly concern the railways. Since the last two years, he has taken no steps to bring reforms in the railways. The language he uses against opposition leaders is insulting. Such abusive remarks make a mockery of the respectable position he holds. As far as corruption is concerned, no officer or minister is free from this evil practice. Some get involved in it in the open and some do it in a technical and organised way. Sheikh Rashid should also raise his voice against the corrupt mafia in the Imran Khan-led government.

The information he shares with the media regarding the arrests of political leaders is true and authentic. This indicates that he is in direct contact with NAB – this also verifies the opposition’s accusations of the Imran Khan-NAB nexus. My advice to him is to focus on improving the railways department and provide better travel facilities to passengers.

Guldar Khan Wazir

Loralai