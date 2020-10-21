LHC summons PHEC secy in laptops case today

MULTAN: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Multan-bench Tuesday summoned the Punjab Higher Education Department (PHEC) secretary Wednesday (today) in a case of not giving laptops to qualified students.

More than 200 students filed a writ petition in the LHC Multan-bench stating that the PHEC secretary has dumped thousands of laptops instead of giving them to qualified students.

The petitioners stated that then Punjab chief minister had announced a scheme and 705 students were declared eligible for the laptops and all students were informed through SMS and invited to a ceremony in this regard.

They said all the students attended the ceremony but the administration gave laptops to only 205 students while 45 students got laptops through the intervention of courts and hundreds of students are still awaiting their laptops.

Lahore High Court (LHC) Multan-bench Judge Risaal Hassan Syed sought explanation from the HED secretary.

The court directed Assistant Advocate General Azahr Salim Kamlana to convey court orders to the secretary.

DC orders starting documents’ home delivery service: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Khatak Tuesday directed Khidmat Markaz staff to extend home delivery service of sending documents at homes of the people.

The City Administration has decided to provide home delivery services of documents at the country’s first digitized Kidmit Center and now the center would deliver documents to clients at their homes through couriers. The routes of metro, feeder buses have also been extended to Khidmat Center.

The DC also inaugurated courier service desk. He said clients would receive their documents at home through courier service. He directed all the departments appointing one of their focal persons and establishing their desks in the centre.

He said Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar would soon inaugurate this one of the most modern centres.

He said Nadra staff would remain present in the centre.

He ordered the waste management company to depute workers for cleanliness.