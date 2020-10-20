Sanofi, DVAGO team up to offer safe vaccination space

Karachi: Sanofi announced a partnership with DVAGO Pharmacy and Wellness Experts whereby people in Karachi and Hyderabad can avail vaccination services by certified pharmacists within safe, hygienic and quality-controlled environs of DVAGO Pharmacies.

Routine vaccines help protect children and adolescents from serious diseases. A report released in May 2020 by the Center of Disease Control (CDC) found a troubling drop in routine childhood vaccination during COVID-19. CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommend every child continues to receive routine vaccination during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Sanofi is a global healthcare provider with the vision to create a world where no one dies of a vaccine-preventable disease. Sanofi strongly feels due to COVID-19, where numerous children have missed out on their due vaccinsations, they are to be immunized in an environment which is hygienic and has no exposure to infections

Pharmacies are visited by both unwell and healthy people of all ages and social groups. In addition to the role of DVAGO pharmacists in providing public health advice and signposting patients to vaccination services, DVAGO feels community pharmacies have the potential to further increase vaccine uptake. DVAGO wants to provide increased convenience with the provision of quality vaccination services.****