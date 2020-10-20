close
Tue Oct 20, 2020
October 20, 2020

Stand tall

Newspost

 
October 20, 2020

This refers to the news report ‘Nawaz aimed at army not COAS’ (Oct 18). While addressing some members of his Tiger Force, Imran Khan said, “Listen to me carefully Nawaz Sharif. From now on I will try my best to bring you back and put you in an ordinary jail not the VIP one. You return and then see how we keep you.”

One would like to remind him that he is the PM of the country and not a jail superintendent. He should respect his position.

Dr Irfan Zafar

Islamabad

