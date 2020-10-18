Gujranwala rally a referendum against PM, says Mian Iftikhar Hussain

PESHAWAR: General Secretary of the Awami National Party and spokesperson for the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Mian Iftikhar Hussain on Saturday said that the public meeting in Gujranwala was beginning of the end of the selected government.

“The sea of people and caravan of opposition parties will not stop until the country and nation get rid of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government, which came into power through rigged election,” a press release issued by the Bacha Khan Markaz quoted Mian Iftikhar Hussain as saying.

Congratulating the nation, the PDM spokesperson said that the mammoth public meeting in Gujranwala was a referendum against (Prime Minister) Imran Niazi and his cronies and they must now quit the government to pave the way for fair and free general election in the country.

A huge sea of people, he said, attended the public meeting, which had sent a strong message to the rulers to start counting down their days.