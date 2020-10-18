Merit lists for college admissions

The Directorate of Colleges Karachi on Friday displayed merit lists of applicants who wanted to secure admissions to the state-run colleges.

According to the list, the directorate has received 99,550 applications for admissions. The process started on September 26 and ended on October 13.

The data issued by the directorate shows that 4,127 male and 13,815 female candidates have secured admissions to the pre-medical group, while 16,874 male and 6,549 female aspirants have got admissions in pre-engineering.