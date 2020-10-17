Baloch FC qualify for top-tier football league

LAHORE: Baloch FC of Quetta became the first team to get promoted to the Pakistan Premier Football League, the country’s top-tier football competition, when they beat Islamabad’s Humma FC 2-1 as the Club Leg of the 12th Pakistan Football Federation League ‘B’ Division Final Round ended at the Punjab Stadium in Lahore.

Baloch FC were ahead of Humma FC due to a difference of two goals and therefore just needed a draw to seal promotion. However, they did more than what was needed and once again it was Mohammad Zahid Baloch, the man in form, who scored two goals for the winners. The striker, who has bagged two hat-tricks in the competition, scored in the 19th and 86th minutes.

Humma FC’s goal came in the second minute through Mudassar, but the early lead went in vain eventually.

Baloch FC will feature in the PPFL after a long gap of seven years.

In the other Club Leg matches, Lyallpur FC beat Young Ittefaq FC 3-0 and Wohaib FC edged Jai Lal FC 1-0.

At the Drigh Union Football Stadium in Karachi, the Departmental Leg match between Karachi United and Masha United ended up in a 1-1 draw. Iqlas scored for Karachi United in the 11th minute before Ahtasham equalised for Faisalabad’s Masha United in the 23rd minute.