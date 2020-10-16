Call to enforce Islamic system in country

LAHORE:Milli Yakjehti Council (MYC), a platform of 22 religio-political groups representing all schools of thought, Thursday stated that enforcement of Nizam-e-Mustafa was the solution to the all problems of Pakistan.

A joint communiqué issued by the MYC Supreme Council meeting at Jamaat-e-Islami headquarters Mansoora, demanded removal of the anti-Islam clauses from the Constitution and introduction of laws derived from the teachings of Quran and Sunnah. The declaration condemned the killing of Dr Adil in Karachi and linked the incident to the conspiracy of initiating violence in country. The communiqué expressed sorrow that the government failed to take decisive action for the Kashmir cause which was tantamount to facilitate New Delhi’s control on the held area. The meeting condemned the massive inflation, unemployment and horrible rape incidents, saying the overall situation exposed the government incapability. It called for introduction of interest-free economy to put the country on the path of development. JI ameer Senator Sirajul Haq hosted the event and later talking to journalists, he appreciated the MYC efforts to keep intact the religious harmony in the country.