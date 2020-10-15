Power outages during school hours irk Saeed Ghani

Reacting to the power outages during the school hours, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani told The News on Wednesday that he was helpless despite being aware of the ugly situation as schoolchildren were crying without water and power at their schools.

He said KE had assured that there would be no load-shedding during the school hours but he was helpless in this regard as the power utility was not accountable to the federal government, not the Sindh government.

He added that schools could not be closed now as the academic session had already started too late. The education minister said load-shedding in the morning hours was also disturbing those students who were receiving education online as they could not get access to the internet in the absence of power.

He said areas which are badly affected by the power cuts included Gulistan-e-Jauhar, North Nazimabad, Orangi Town, Baldia Town, Korangi , Landhi , Nazimabad , Jamshed Quarters, Shah Faisal Colony, Hyderi Market, Buffer Zone, SITE, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Paposh.