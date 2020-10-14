‘Punjab government paying attention to development of special education sector’

FAISALABAD: With the special approval of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, three more buses have been given to special education centres of special children in the district.

In this regard a ceremony was held at Government Special Education Centre in People's Colony No 1.

Commissioner Ishrat Ali was the chief guest. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali, Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Syed Ayub Bukhari, CEO Education Ali Ahmad Sian, District Officer Special Education Abdul Sattar and other officers besides special children and teachers were present on the occasion.

The commissioner and the DC handed over the keys of the buses to in-charges of the respective centres.

On the occasion, the commissioner said the Punjab government has been paying special attention to the development and stability of the special education sector and a monthly stipend of Rs 800 for special students along with books, uniform, free meal in hostels were being given.

He greeted all the teachers and staff of special education and said that they were performing very important and difficult duty of making special children useful part of society.

He said special measures should be taken to ensure that teachers continue this duty without any worries or difficulties.

The DC said there are 17 Government Special Education Institutions and one college functioning in the district which has 31 buses and now with the addition of three more buses, the number of special children in these institutions will increase. Paying homage to the education team, he said they were playing an important role in bringing special children into the national mainstream of development by giving them a new life. The DO Special Education thanked the participants.

DC ORDERS OPERATION AGAINST FLOUR, SUGAR HOARDERS: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Tuesday ordered a grand operation against flour and sugar hoarders and sellers of the commodities at higher rates.

The DC urged price control magistrates to register cases against profiteers and seal their shops.

Reviewing the prices of sugar and flour in a meeting, the DC stressed the availability of flour and sugar in markets and bazaars and 100 percent implementation of the fixed prices. He said the record of flour supplied from flour mills should be checked.

Acting Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Khalid, Assistant Commissioners (ACs) Umar Maqbool, Syed Ayub Bukhari, Faisal Sultan, Dr Zuneera Aftab, DFC Ali Imran, Aslam Bhalli, Shahid Mumtaz Bajwa, Muhammad Shafiq and other traders were also present. The DC asked traders to cooperate with the authorities in providing relief to the people.

During the meeting, the flour and sugar traders flouted some suggestions and assured cooperation.