Officials inspect markets in Lower Dir

TIMERGARA: Officials of the Lower Dir district administration on Monday visited various markets to check any hoarding, profiteering and violation of the official pricelists.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan, assistant and additional assistant commissioners in various parts of the district inspected utility stores, wholesale dealers, godowns and took action against unlawful acts. The deputy commissioner also directed district food controller to share the wholesale prices of various brands of major food items, including flour, pulses, rice, ghee, sugar and others on a daily basis and to inspect shops in rural and urban areas.

The deputy commissioner has tasked District Youth Officer Izharuddin with involving Tiger Force to report on those involved in hoarding, profiteering and overcharging. Moreover, pricelists for vegetable, fruit, poultry and other essential commodities have been uploaded on social media pages by the district administration to facilitate the public.