Country put on path to prosperity: Abdul Aleem Khan

LAHORE :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said Pakistan under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has successfully faced various challenges and helped the country out of the crisis as well as put it on path to development and prosperity.

Talking to a delegation of party workers, the senior minister said the economic indicators are a clear reflection of the country's stability and development.

He added increase in exports and reduction in imports is a welcome development while the industrial sector is also improving which would create more employment opportunities as well. Abdul Aleem Khan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to develop the country on a solid basis for which concrete policies with far-reaching results have been introduced. He said that despite all the difficulties, the present government was implementing its manifesto expeditiously and the shortcomings of the previous rulers were being addressed. Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said there was no importance of negative propaganda and the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan will complete its term.

He asked the party workers to intensify their contacts at the public level and play their effective role in solving the problems of the people. He said that the government was using all its available resources to solve the local problems of the people and Insha Allah the development work would be completed rapidly in the next three years.

The party workers appreciated the completed development projects in different areas of NA-129 and PP-158. They also thanked Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan for his personal interest in developmental work and also pointed out some issues of different areas.