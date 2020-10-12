close
Mon Oct 12, 2020
In search of a library

Newspost

 
October 12, 2020

Every city deserves a public library. It is a great source of learning for underprivileged students as they can visit the libraries and prepare for their examinations from the expensive books they otherwise cannot afford to buy. In Kashmore, however, students are deprived of this important facility. Even though students held peaceful protests and asked the government to establish a library, the relevant authorities gave no response so far. The authorities concerned must look into this matter immediately. Instead of destroying the education system of Kashmore, the relevant department should take all possible steps to strengthen it.

Yasir Baz Muhammad Brohi

Shikarpur

