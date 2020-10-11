Intermediate board announces general group results

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) on Saturday announced the results of the Higher Secondary School Certificate Part II for General Science Annual Examinations 2020.

The board registered 4,757 candidates, of whom 4,752 were declared passed. The pass percentage remained 99.89 per cent.

The BIEK chairman said this year the board could not arrange physical exams and all of the candidates had been promoted as per the promotion and exam policy approved by the education department and Sindh government, according to a statement by the board.

A total of 54 students bagged A-1 grade, 322 students secured A grade, 920 candidates bagged B grade and the rest got C, D, and E grades.

On Tuesday, the Intermediate board had announced the results of the pre-engineering group.