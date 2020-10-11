close
Sun Oct 11, 2020
Our Correspondent 
October 11, 2020

Boy suffocates to death while playing with motherâ€™s dupatta

Karachi

Our Correspondent Â 
October 11, 2020

A 12-year-old boy died of asphyxiation when his motherâ€™s dupatta tightened around his neck while he was playing with it at his home in Shadman Town on Saturday.

Abdul Basit, son of Nasir, was playing with his brother when his foot slipped and his neck got entangled in the dupatta. As a result, he became motionless.

Shara-e-Noor Jahan SHO Imdad Khawaja said the boy was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. The body was later handed over to the family for burial.

