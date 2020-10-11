Hundreds of thousands of masks arranged for PDM’s Oct 18 public meeting: Saeed Ghani

Provincial leaders of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) have said that the upcoming public meeting of the PDM in Karachi on October 18, 2020, would prove to be a public referendum against the present ‘ineligible, incompetent and selected’ government.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, Sindh Education and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani said a public meeting on October 18 was being organised to mark the anniversary of the terrorist incident in the homecoming rally of Benazir Bhutto in 2007.

He said 166 workers and supporters of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had lost their lives while hundreds of others were injured in the massive tragedy at the Karsaz intersection of Sharea Faisal when terrorists attacked the rally of Benazir Bhutto.

He said the PPP every year held a public meeting on October 18 to mark the anniversary of the martyrs of the Karsaz tragedy. He added that it was a matter of pleasure for them that the central leadership of the PDM would participate in the public meeting, considering it one of the main events of the alliance of the opposition political parties in the country.

Ghani said the upcoming public meeting would prove to be a milestone in the agitation drive of the opposition parties against the present government.

He remarked that people were facing a massive price-hike of the essential commodities whose availability to the public had become highly problematic in the present regime.

To a question, Ghani replied that along with the resumption of the economic, business, and educational activities, political activities had also restarted with the ease in the anti-coronavirus lockdown regime.

He maintained that hundreds of thousands of face masks had been arranged for the participants of the upcoming public meeting on October 18. He said seating arrangement at the venue of the public meeting would also ensure due social distancing.

He said the federal government itself was engaged in political activities all over the country so there was no justification to criticise the public meetings organised by the opposition parties.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Sindh President Shah Muhammad Shah said the present government had completely failed to provide relief to the people in any sector of economy.

He said the number of jobless and homeless people had increased in the country in sheer contrast to the pre-election promises of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.