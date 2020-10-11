SCCI slams sealing of trade centres, marriage halls

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Saturday criticised the district administration for sealing commercial and trade centres, marriage halls and shops on pretext of violating the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the government to check the spread of the coronavirus.

SCCI President Sherbaz Bilour said the traders were following the SOPs to contain the coronavirus but the closure of businesses and trade centres besides harassing the traders and shopkeepers was unjust.

He was talking to Anjum-e-Tajiraan Peshawar Chairman Shaukat Ali Khan and others at the Chamber House here, said a press release.

He went on to say that the business community had already faced losses, saying that the enforcement of unilateral policies and unnecessary action would create law and order. He asked the district administration to issue proper notices to the traders and vendors before taking any action.

Sherbaz Bilour said the government was supposed to make the consumers follow the SOPs pertaining to the Covid-19. Shaukat Ali Khan and others conveyed the reservations of the trader community to the SCCI president about closure of trade centres, shopping markets and bazaars despite following the SOPs.

They said the business community was following the SOPs in letter and spirit to help stop the transmission of the contagious disease.

“If the government and district administration didn’t stop using the policy of force the traders would be compelled to launch agitation,” the traders warned. —Bureau report